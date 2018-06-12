State Parks, don’t move problems to Oso Flaco

As a resident of Nipomo who regularly stays indoors because of poor air quality, the State Parks’ plan should have reduction of recreational space that causes the health hazard that’s been proven to exist, instead of just moving it to the south at Oso Flaco.
Resources for tourism are welcome. However, at some point off-roaders need to recognize that Oceano Dunes is not the only sand available for their activity. Indeed, the beaches and dunes need to be preserved for more conventional, less destructive tourist and resident uses.
State Parks should stop antagonizing the Air Pollution Control District (APCD) and health experts. Provide a plan for tourism that reduces the number of “worst air quality in the state” days, consistent with APCD findings and recommendations of health experts.
Irwin Joseph, Nipomo
