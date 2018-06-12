Hundreds of SLO children are waiting for CASA volunteers

June is National Reunification Month. Most families that have their children removed due to abuse or neglect are offered services such as parenting classes, therapy or addiction treatment so ultimately the children may be returned to them, or reunified.
Parents do not do this by themselves. Foster parents, attorneys, social workers, therapists and judges overseeing the case all help the family do what they need to do to reunify. Studies show children who live with family have much better outcomes than children raised in foster care. For this reason, we at CASA of SLO County hope all children can safely be returned to their families.
One support that can help families reunify is a CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocate. These highly trained volunteers are assigned to one child or sibling group in foster care, and stay with the child or children until the case is resolved. CASAs are appointed by the judge and report to the judge on the best interests of the child. They are able to monitor and report on progress made by the family, and the needs and wishes of the child or children they serve.
Here in SLO County we have 310 children waiting for a CASA to support them and help them either safely reunify or find a safe, permanent home. To make a lasting difference in the life of a child as a CASA volunteer, please contact us at 805-541-6542 or slocasa.org for more information.
Katie Robinson, Program Director, CASA of SLO County
