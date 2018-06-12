A way to solve the immigration stalemate

I am writing to express concern about the political divide that currently exists in our society, specifically with immigration. For too long politicians in our country have been more concerned with ensuring the failure of the opposition than the success of the nation. When it comes to immigration, radical liberals are of the belief that conservatives are immigrant-hating white supremacists who wish to close off our country to the rest of the world, while radical right-wingers tend to believe that all liberals wish to do away with borders all together.
It is these exaggerations of radical positions that cripple our country and the political process as a whole. The truth is that the majority of Americans hold moderate positions on how to handle the issue of immigration.
My proposal for progressing toward a possible solution is that in exchange for a border wall, the approximately 12.5 million illegal immigrants should be given a pathway to citizenship. Though I may be naïve for believing in this plan, it addresses the main concern of conservatives, which is border security; and the liberal concern of so many people living here as illegal immigrants.
Owen Murphy, San Luis Obispo
