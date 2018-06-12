No faith in Sheriff’s Office

Ian Parkinson states he has always been concerned about mental health at the SLO County Jail?
Really? If he was so concerned about the inmates at the jail he would have stepped up and gotten professional help for inmates with mental health issues long before this election. It took one man with mental health issues in a restraint chair to die to get his attention that there was a problem.
Twelve men lost their lives at our County Jail when this could have been corrected a long time ago. I am praying the votes still being counted will turn the Sheriff’s Office around and elect Greg Clayton. Sorry, Sheriff’s Office, you have lost my faith in how you treat others.
As they say, Sheriff Parkinson, “Do as I say, not as I do.” The eyes will be watching. Follow through with your so-called commitment to everyone who resides in this county.
Susan Johnson, Santa Margarita
