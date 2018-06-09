We don’t need ‘influencers.’ We need visionaries

I have met your “Influencers” and I’m not impressed!
California and its citizens don’t need more hashing and rehashing of stale ideas, but fresh new ideas to solve the gridlock and mindset many of your “influencers” have gotten us into.
I, for one, would welcome a Tribune series about “visionaries” — visionaries in the arts and sciences and humanities and, yes, government, who envision a revitalized California involving fresh new ideas that can mesh, perhaps uncomfortably at first, with California’s remarkable native landscape and the vitality and energy of its diverse population, and take our children and our children’s children into a future that is not only respectful of each other but of California’s place on this planet.
When might your readers see such a series?
Ken Schwartz, San Luis Obispo
