Trump demonizers: Enough already!

Enough is enough. For months, leftist pundits have done nothing but demonize Donald Trump with a hatred bordering on the insane. Every day they besiege him with verbal excrement like “stupid, idiot, fool, racist, hater, sexist, misogynist, hypocrite and liar.” A recent Washington Post tally claims Trump just notched his 3,000th lie since taking office — 6.5 lies every single day — escalating to nine lies a day in the past two months, an exaggeration impossible for anyone to believe.
The San Francisco Chronicle’s Caille Millner calls Trump a “confidence man” like Harvey Weinstein because he pardoned the intellectual conservative writer Dinesh D’Souza. They keep howling that Trump’s causing a Constitutional crisis by challenging Robert Mueller’s witch hunt, when the actual crisis is disrespect for the presidency and the Justice Department’s unprecedented contempt for duly elected representatives, law enforcement and Congress.
These people are so arrogant and corrupt they’ll twist the laws of their own country in their desire for power and control. Perhaps they don’t realize that no country can succeed if there is turmoil, revolution or civil disobedience like this. Or perhaps they hate Donald Trump because he puts America first, and they don’t like that at all.
Larry Bargenquast, Paso Robles
