Oceano is tired of being ‘Doormat of the Dunes’

For more than three decades, State Parks has violated its Coastal Development Permit, which allowed vehicles to temporarily enter the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area at Grand and Pier Avenues but required designation of permanent access. The community of Oceano has waited too long to be relieved of the burden of being “Doormat of the Dunes.”
Thousands of vehicles enter Oceano’s beach via Pier Avenue and drive miles south along a “sand highway” to the OHV riding area. Heavy truck and trailer traffic on Pier Avenue makes the area unsafe for pedestrians and creates clouds of unhealthy dust. Our disadvantaged community is held back from redevelopment of this potential business corridor by State Park’s use of our street as its gateway. Along Pier Avenue, there are shuttered shops and restaurants and neglected, litter-strewn and weedy lots. Residents and visitors to our beach town lack access to a beach free from the noise and danger of traffic.
To allow revitalization of Pier Avenue, provide a safe beach and protect endangered species and water quality, the Grand and Pier Avenue vehicle entrances to the Oceano Dunes SVRA must be closed and driving restricted to areas south of Arroyo Grande Creek.
Cynthia Replogle, president, Oceano Beach Community Association
