Why aren’t those ‘leading voices’ talking about climate change?

Of the “60 Leading Voices” addressing California’s biggest challenges (in McClatchy’s “Influencer” series), only two even mentioned climate change.
Apparently, all of the 60, plus the current leadership in this state are ignoring the extremely large elephant in the room — catastrophic wildfires. These fires are an outcome of climate change, and as such, are going to be an ongoing event. I have seen no indication that our leaders have any clue as to the financial impact of these fires on the state’s economy. Sure, we can see the Cal Fire budget — but what about all the human health care costs, both physical and mental; rising insurance costs; lost productivity in the workplace; the loss of ecosystem services like clean water, wildlife habitat, stream functio, and more. I would estimate the impact at tens of billions of dollars per year.
That is going to be a recurring cost unless new approaches are forthcoming. There have been no proposals coming at the state level that will address this horrific loss of economic and environmental potential. Maybe the problem is that we aren’t asking the right “60 leading voices.”
Rob Rutherford, San Luis Obispo
