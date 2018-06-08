Come on, Trib, give Trump some credit

Due to his efforts and dramatic success, President Trump has managed to cut competition-crippling taxes and eliminate suffocating regulations for American businesses. He has met with owners of multi-billion dollar companies and persuaded them to stay or move back to this country and hire Americans.
As a result, well over 3 million new jobs have been created. Each new job represents one new taxpayer and most likely one less tax taker — in the form of food stamps and other tax-paid benefits. Is there a better way to improve the economy? The unemployment rates for the country are at record lows for blacks, Latinos, women and the rest of us.
Does Donald Trump get credit for any of this? Not in The Tribune! In an article printed on June 2, “reporting” the new employment figures, it barely mentioned the actual figures and the headline and bulk of the article were a rant about how Trump broke decades of protocol by tweeting that he was “looking forward to seeing the new employment figures” an hour before they were to be released. It is just possible that these were the first employment figures worth looking forward to in decades!
Bob Alderman, San Luis Obispo
