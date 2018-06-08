All are invited to the sealing of the seams ceremony at Dorn Pyramid

It was wonderful to be interviewed by Andrew Sheeler regarding the Dorn Pyramid, a true historical landmark of mystery, love and the power of community.
As a clarification, the ceremony to do the final sealing of the seams of the pyramid will take place at 11 a.m. — not noon — on Friday, June 22. The public is welcome to join the Dorns, Russells, city officials and historians, local Freemasons and the California Grand Lodge of Freemasonry for what should be a beautiful and grand event.
Robert Sachs, Oceano
