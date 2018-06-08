Thanks to Larry from Los Osos

Larry (don’t remember his last name) from Los Osos saw this senior gasping for breath and clinging to a street light pole after a dehydration fainting spell in SLO last Tuesday (May 29). He stopped and ascertained that I was in need of water. He turned the corner to a parking space, then walked across the street to find water for me. He, along with a young bicyclist, helped me to a seat where I could recover while a kind lady also offered help. Larry stayed with me until I was breathing normally again, then drove me to my parked car at the end of the block and made sure that I could safely walk and get into the car. Such caring and kindness from strangers surely strengthens my belief in the basic goodness in all of us. Thank you again, Larry from Los Osos.
Barbara Haile, San Luis Obispo
Comments