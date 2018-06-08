SLO County is seeing change when it comes to marijuana

In the fall of 1992, I was railroaded from my position as PTA president of C.L. Smith Elementary School for daring to speak about a subject some considered taboo.
I had attended a medical marijuana rally in downtown to learn more and said I thought it was a travesty that we don’t take advantage of the medical and industrial uses of the plant. “PTA President and Pot” hit the headlines.
In the May 20 edition of the Tribune I saw two articles, one about a medical marijuana dispensary opening and one about Cal Poly students wanting to bring industrial hemp research to the university, something allowed by the federal Agricultural Act of 2014.
The wheels of change do grind exceedingly fine and slow.
Christine Mulholland, San Luis Obispo
