Parents who don’t secure their weapons should be held accountable

I have a strong feeling that the persons responsible — parents, guardians, or whomever — who have guns should be arrested and charged as an accessory to whatever crime is committed. It is the responsibility of gun owners to properly secure their weapons. Obviously, in the case of the Santa Fe, Texas, school shooting this was not done. I am sure this situation prevailed in other such incidents. Maybe if laws, regulations or ordinances were enacted and enforced, there could be fewer of these horrible events.
Leslie M. Luby, Arroyo Grande
