Leonard Pitts deserves more Pulitzers

Dear Mr. Pitts: Your column appears in my local paper (San Luis Obispo Tribune) in Sunday’s Opinion section. I will NEVER toss out old papers until I have read your column, and frequently read them out loud to my spouse. Thank you for your work, which is always insightful, articulate, persuasive and grounded in true, honorable values. But isn’t something wrong? I see that you won a Pulitzer in 2004, but you should be getting an award every year.
Thank you also, SLO Tribune, for carrying Mr. Pitts’ columns. Please keep them coming!
Dan Hooper, Nipomo
