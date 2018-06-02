Yes, Lynn Compton, some South County residents do want ‘tiny homes’

Jimmy Paulding promises a fresh start on a Board of Supervisors that has been largely defined by bickering and partisan squabbles in recent years.
Paulding will bring reason and collaboration back to the board, by considering both the need for affordable housing and the desire to see environmentally sustainable construction in the county. Despite what Lynn Compton claims, some residents are actually interested in building “tiny homes” with small ecological footprints, and are tired of only seeing McMansions built across the county year after year.
The campaign ads released by Lynn Compton and the below-the-belt insults she has hurled at Paulding throughout the campaign reveal exactly who she is: Someone who’s willing to bend the truth to fit her own agenda. I hope South County residents will vote to bring a breath of fresh air into South County by voting for Jimmy Paulding.
Amy Hart, Arroyo Grande
