Local political atmosphere reflects Washington, D.C.

Local elections are the backbone of democracy but no, it’s not just kids stealing our political signs. Politics brings out the best and the worst in human behavior.
I’ve lived downwind from the Oceano Dunes for 14 years. The air quality has increasingly gotten worse. I support measures to protect citizens and our environment from off-road vehicle damage.
I feel it necessary to shed light on politicians of all parties who truly do not think for themselves or their constituents but parrot some “party line” to build their political resumes at our expense.
The local political atmosphere reflects the abhorrent words spewed every day by Trump while he dismantles our democracy in support of billionaires. Even in these local forums concerning local issues the pro-Trump voters disregard a thousand reasons why these actions and behaviors are making such negative impacts on American society.
For my grandchildren’s sake, I am supporting Jimmy Paulding for county supervisor. I’ve sent him a donation — a teeny drop in a campaign bucket competing against people with large coffers who want him to fail. But every drop counts and every vote makes a difference.
Wake up, research from many sources, speak up. We stopped the oil trains. We can stop other disasters before they happen.
