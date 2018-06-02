We need to keep Salud Carbajal

I just about choked on my bran cereal when I read “Woody answered his questions concisely…” (“Michael Woody won Congressional debates,” Letters, June 1).
Salud Carbajal was the only one not afraid to answer directly as to where he stands on issues. He has been doing his best to reach across the aisle in initiating laws that will make families and school children safer from gun violence. His military training reflects well in his leadership. We need Congressman Carbajal to get us out of the Republican-controlled quagmire that threatens our children, our national security, American workers and America’s standing among nations.
Jim Carlisle, Atascadero
Comments