Dan Dow’s sleazy ads hurt the dignity of the DA’s office

Dan Dow’s sleazy, misleading ads are beneath the dignity of the office, and are not who we are as a community.
A successful incumbent runs on his record. Dow claims to be honorable, yet he attacks Cummins by trying to show him in a false light. An honorable man stands up and discusses differences on issues, record and experience.
Judge Mike Cummins is a judge of the Superior Court of California, retired. Why is this fact so threatening to Dow?
We need a new DA — one who reflects the values of this community, who has integrity, competence and will fight for justice for everyone. Vote Judge Mike Cummins for district attorney.
Deborah Scarborough, Paso Robles
