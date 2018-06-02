Judge Mike Cummins mailers from Dan Dow camp.
Letters to the Editor

Dan Dow’s sleazy ads hurt the dignity of the DA’s office

June 02, 2018 07:20 PM

Dan Dow’s sleazy, misleading ads are beneath the dignity of the office, and are not who we are as a community.

A successful incumbent runs on his record. Dow claims to be honorable, yet he attacks Cummins by trying to show him in a false light. An honorable man stands up and discusses differences on issues, record and experience.

Judge Mike Cummins is a judge of the Superior Court of California, retired. Why is this fact so threatening to Dow?

We need a new DA — one who reflects the values of this community, who has integrity, competence and will fight for justice for everyone. Vote Judge Mike Cummins for district attorney.

Deborah Scarborough, Paso Robles

