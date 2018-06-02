Ilan Funke-Bilu has all the qualities needed in a judge

I write to urge you to vote for Ilan Funke-Bilu for judge. As a trial lawyer from 1965 until my retirement, I saw many judges in action. Mr.Funke-Bilu has all the qualities to make an outstanding judge.
He has been a successful trial lawyer himself. He has taken on difficult cases and given them his full attention. He knows the courtroom, is smart and will be fair, unbiased and open-minded. People will receive a fair hearing in his courtroom. I urge you to vote for him.
James M. Duenow, San Luis Obispo
