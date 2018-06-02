North County officials support Tim Covello

We are writing to express our strong support for Tim Covello in the June election for judge of the Superior Court.
It is rare that voters are offered a judicial candidate with so much relevant experience, integrity and talent who is willing to serve. Tim was an excellent prosecutor in the District Attorney’s Office, as well as being a member of the office’s management team. He more recently has worked as a commissioner for the court, a judicial office for which he was unanimously selected by our county’s sitting judges. They were familiar with Tim’s experience as a prosecutor and were also confident that he had the skills and temperament to be a competent and fair judicial officer.
While we are not judges, we are a bipartisan group of people who know Mr. Covello to be a public record of non-partisanship and management experience that will greatly benefit our criminal justice system.
Atascadero Mayor Tim O’Malley;
Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin;
Retired county Supervisor Frank Mecham;
Retired county Auditor-Controller Gere Sibbach
