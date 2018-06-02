Former employees of Assessor’s Office deserved better from Bordonaro

Recent comments by SLO County Assessor Tom Bordonaro and Lesa Gofourth (manager in Assessor’s Office) demonstrate why one should consider voting for David Boyer as the next assessor.
When the issue of “absenteeism” was raised, several individuals confirmed this pattern of behavior pre-dating 2011 and continuing to as recently as late last year.
And how did these “leaders” react to their former colleagues? These retired individuals with over a century of public service — who had worked themselves up the ladder, earned promotions, received accolades for their work performance — were characterized by Tom as “disgruntled employees” and by Lesa as “angry ex-employees.” Two flippant phrases attempting to discredit their public service. These characterizations transcend the issue of “absenteeism” and raise the issue of “leadership” in the Assessor’s Office.
Why would these retired individuals risk their character by speaking objectively? It’s called, “public service.” Tom describes himself as “the taxpayers best friend.” Well, so are they by providing the taxpayers with useful information. Taxpayers have an opportunity to make a choice — a change — in the leadership of the Assessor's Office. Had my wife (retired after 16 years with the Assessor’s Office) and I not retired and moved out of the county, we would cast our votes for David Boyer.
Paul Ward, San Diego
