Jeff Eckles would bring positive change for 2nd District

We need positive change in the 2nd District supervisor position. The incumbent has had 12 years and is asking for 16. His policies have resulted in the highest unfunded pension liability in the history of the county and hugely expensive and unaffordable infrastructure projects on the North Coast because of a lack of regional vision. Enough is enough. He has the audacity to ask for another four years of failed policy? No way!
Jeff Eckles is the positive change we need on the Central Coast. Jeff’s finance and business ownership background will bring the accountability and fiscal responsibility needed to solve the unfunded pension liability and unaffordability challenges we face today. We need to move beyond the status quo and put someone in office who truly cares about the residents and our future. Jeff has the leadership, fresh ideas and a true nonpartisan approach that will put our county back on track toward a brighter future.
Michael Wade, Morro Bay
