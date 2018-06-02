District Attorney Dan Dow responds: Yes, I did serve in combat

I have the utmost respect for my fellow veterans and their service.
While I would never seek to portray myself as a hero of any kind, I am proud to have served my country in Iraq and Kosovo when called upon. I am sure there are many of our fellow comrades who were more deserving than I of receiving the Bronze Star. I am humbled to be in service among them.
It seems letter writer Charles Burt is inquiring about whether I actually served in combat. Yes. I spent 11 months on a combat mission in Iraq away from my children and wife. It is important to know that the Bronze Star medal is not awarded unless the recipient is deployed in a combat area. Some are given with the additional “V” for valor device. Those are very special and much more rarely awarded. I did not receive a “V” device.
Although I did not mention it in my campaign television ad, I was also awarded the Combat Action Badge (CAB), along with most of the soldiers in my unit, for being engaged by the enemy. Our unit was under constant threat of attack and received multiple rocket attacks during our deployment.
District Attorney Dan Dow
