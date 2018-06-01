Ian Parkinson is in best position to mend broken jail mental health system

Sheriff Ian Parkinson has found himself on the defensive following the death of a mentally ill patient in the jail. Because he is overall responsible for what happens on his watch, Parkinson has been attacked, sometimes ruthlessly, and his opponent is using the jailhouse tragedy as a campaign tool.
Here’s why I will vote for Parkinson: notwithstanding the horrific event he is ultimately responsible for, there is no one in the county who is better suited to fix what went wrong. Mental health issues and the administration of jailhouse justice need strict attention.
Believe it, Parkinson is in the best position to mend the system because he’s acutely aware of what went wrong.
His accomplishments (a new Women’s Jail facility, promoting school safety programs, and more) are of course being pushed to the side because of the controversy.
I have had the chance to interview Parkinson and I’ve been impressed with his support of Special Olympics. The family of Andrew Holland is justified in their anger and grief over the death of their son.
But I believe re-electing Parkinson is the answer to solving problems related to unresolved issues in the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.
John FitzRandolph, Cambria
