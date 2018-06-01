Ilan Funke-Bilu is a fine lawyer and a great human being

I have gotten to know an excellent trial attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu. Mr. Funke-Bilu is a very accomplished trial attorney. He is the winner of Trial Attorney of the Year, and not just this year. This is the third time the Central Coast Trial Lawyer’s Association has given him this impressive award. Mr. Funke-Bilu is a certified specialist in criminal defense.
I don’t think there is anyone more qualified to serve as Superior Court judge. However, the one thing people ought to know is that Ilan Funke-Bilu is a man who listens to everyone and treats them respectfully. Justice is served well when the people in the process are treated well and feel they have been heard and treated with respect. Ilan Funke-Bilu is a man who can do this the best — he is not only the best qualified candidate, he is also a great human being.
Lorene Chowler, Riverside
