Change the Cal Poly ‘P’ to ‘H’ ... for hypocrisy

Let me get this straight. Cal Poly supports the First Amendment when students and visitors spew racism, xenophobia, homophobia and misogyny, but when peaceful protesters hold up a sign and sing anti-war songs for 15 minutes, well, that crosses a line.
President Armstrong, where is your letter to the community supporting the First Amendment? Or is corporate donor Raytheon too delicate to withstand such withering criticism?
Maybe the “P” on the hillside should be changed to an “H” for hypocrisy.
Jan William Simek, San Luis Obispo
