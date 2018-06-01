There they go again ... disputing the danger of dust pollution on the Mesa

During the 1980 presidential campaign debate, Ronald Reagan’s signature phase was, “There you go again.”
I think we can reprise that phrase when it comes to the letter to the editor of Ms. Anamaria Unger when she parrots the alt facts of the Compton campaign while casting aspersions on the folks in Trilogy.
There she goes again, disputing the health impacts of blowing particulates on the Mesa.
State Parks has acknowledged that wind-blown 2.5 particulates that are result of off-roaders is a health hazard. What’s more, shutting down the dunes is not the goal; the goal is recognizing the health hazzard and mitigating it. Stating that shutting down the park will be devastating is a “red herring issue” as the park will not be shut down.
There she goes again with that tired drum beat about developer fees; especially when Jimmy Paulding wants to reduce them to encourage affordable housing.
So there she goes again when she states that Lynn Compton is for fiscal responsibility and promoting our local economy. Ms. Compton has been silent on the issue of offshore exploration that could devastate the booming tourist economy of the California coast should there be an oil spill or catastrophic blowout.
Arlene Carol, Nipomo
