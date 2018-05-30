Dan Dow’s Bronze Star needs clarification

Advertisements for Dan Dow mention his Bronze Star, without an important qualifier. Most people think a Bronze Star is for heroism. Dow’s Bronze Star was not for heroism; it was for meritorious service/achievement. That is now a common end-of-tour award given by base camp staff NCOs and officers to each other.
In the Iraqi Freedom exercise (2003-2010), 99,886 Bronze Stars were awarded for achievement/service; 2,459 were awarded for heroism/valor in combat (less than 3 percent). Combat veterans tend to have a dim view of incomplete disclosure such as found in Dow’s advertisements.
Charles M. Burt, San Luis Obispo
Comments