Stop corporate polluters from taking over Sacramento

For anybody wondering how to vote on Proposition 70, this is a case of fox guarding the hen house. This ballot measure would require a two-thirds vote of the Legislature on the distribution of funds generated by California’s cap-and-trade program. It’s about increasing the power of corporate interests and their lobbyists by allowing a small group of legislators to seize, hold hostage and cancel funding that currently ensures air quality and promotes community health and vital local programs.
If you don’t want to put corporate polluters and their friends in Sacramento in charge of California’s climate policy, vote no on Prop 70. Go to stopprop70.org.
Chuck Tribbey, chair, Santa Lucia Chapter of the Sierra Club
