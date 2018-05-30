Sheriff Parkinson’s ‘experience’ did not prevent the death of Andrew Holland

The Tribune’s support of a sheriff who bears ultimate responsibility for Andrew Holland’s death is extremely troubling. All of Parkinson’s much-touted “experience” didn’t do Andrew Holland one bit of good. All of Parkinson’s “improvements” didn’t even occur until the details of Andrew Holland’s homicide became public knowledge. And all of Parkinson’s “blame game” of trying to make “someone else” responsible does not avoid the reality that as sheriff, Parkinson is responsible for everything that goes on under his command. He should be held accountable at the next election for his actions.
It is very clear that new leadership is needed, and that Greg Clayton is very capable of providing it. And while not as tall and charismatic as Mr. Parkinson, he is determined to restore ethical management to our Sheriff’s Department.
Dan Cook, Templeton
