Tim Covello has qualities needed in a judge

I was pleased to read The Tribune’s endorsement of Tim Covello for Superior Court judge. As an active member of the Cambria community, I attended many Cambria Community Services District meetings, where Ilan Funke-Bilu served as a director for eight years.
Mr. Funke-Bilu was disrespectful to members of the community, he behaved arrogantly and showed little or no compassion for members of the community who experienced issues when some compassion would have been fitting. At one meeting, he showed incredible disrespect to the California Coastal Commission, using language totally unbefitting an elected official. As pointed out in a recent letter in The Tribune, Mr. Funke-Bilu showed poor judgment involving two individuals who were exercising their First Amendment rights. We can do better!
In contrast, I have witnessed Mr. Covello’s role as a court commissioner, where I was impressed by his demeanor and qualities I believe are requisite of a judge: experience, knowledge of the law, respect for the public, a sense of compassion while exercising discipline when necessary. In my opinion, there is a very clear choice in this race, as to who would best serve our court in the capacity of judge, and that is Tim Covello.
Tina Dickason, Cambria
