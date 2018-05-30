Judicial candidate Ilan Funke-Bilu is a man of the people

It is unfortunate that The Tribune Editorial Board does not practice law in our courthouses, each and every day. If they did they would have gotten to know Mr. Ilan Funke-Bilu. He is there with a smile and encouraging word for all. He is a man who treats all people with dignity and respect. Justice is served when people are heard and treated fairly. Mr. Ilan Funke-Bilu is that man.
Ilan Funke-Bilu is the current Central Coast Trial Attorneys’ Trial Attorney of the Year, and has won this honor three times. Ilan Funke-Bilu is a certified specialist in criminal law, one of only two people who hold that honor in this county. Ilan Funke-Bilu has tried more jury trials than any attorney in this county. He represents people from all walks of life and serves as a check-and-balance against the powerful system that arrests, imprisons and prosecutes people.
Mr. Timothy Covello is the man who was second in command at the DA’s office and got no support from any of the deputy district attorneys who worked for the office. There is a better choice: Ilan Funke-Bilu on June 5! A man of the people, for the people.
William Ausman, Atascadero
