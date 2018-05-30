Tom Bordonaro has the experience to lead Assessor’s Office

I find it interesting that the public is hearing about Tom Bordonaro’s record primarily from former employees of the Assessor’s Office in the current campaign to lead the department.
Staff on the inside finds itself at a disadvantage in this politically awkward race. We have jobs to do and are doing them, but I am compelled to offer my point of view.
Despite many challenges, Tom Bordonaro has 16 years of experience guiding an office with a $10 million budget and a staff of 85 people. His challenger cannot boast of such a history. Tom has put in place a management team that rivals any in the state and a line staff that works diligently for the good of the taxpayer every day.
Tom has led our office through the fallout and recovery from the Great Recession. He’s made key decisions as our office dealt with the Paso Robles earthquake, the explosive growth in the wine industry, the California drought (and the ongoing water wars), our move to the new Government Center, the digitization of our paper files and scores of other issues large and small.
Tom Bordonaro has the experience, knowledge and history necessary to lead the Assessor’s Office. He deserves re-election.
Jim Mallon, San Luis Obispo
