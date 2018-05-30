A very OK ‘Oklahoma’

I would like to commend all associated with the recent SLO Opera production of “Oklahoma” for a wonderful and interesting production.
Not only was the singing, dancing and staging marvelous, but the casting of Jud as a black man gave the production a provocative element of discussion as well. I suppose any time art changes with the times some will object, but I am happy to see this area embrace art that can make us think as well as entertain. That is at the heart of what art has always tried to be.
I might also add a commendation to the Master Chorale for their lovely and moving presentation of Ron Kean’s “The Journey of Harriet Tubman.” Art is truly alive in the Central Coast!
David Werner, Los Osos
