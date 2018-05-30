Tom Bordonaro’s interests lie with Republican Party

I’m not acquainted with Ms. Lesa Gofourth (Letters, May 22), but I am friends with former and current employees of the Assessor’s Office, and interfaced with others many times over my 33-year career in real estate. I found them reasoned, hard-working and considerate, never prone to complaint. I did gather that they were over-loaded, some beyond their job description, in an antiquated system (partly thanks to Dick Frank’s obstinacy).
Mr. Tom Bordonaro, Jr. was never qualified for the job to begin with. His interest has only been in advancing the Republican Party, as committee chair twice and as delegate, as well as his cronies’ personal interests (e.g. Kelly Gearhart), jobs which have overlapped throughout his terms as assessor, a non-partisan position.
It is really too bad he didn’t care about the extremely important function of the office. I get why Ms. Gofourth feels so valued, under the circumstances. Unfortunately, candidates in both parties trade endorsements with each other, a “favor for a favor.” Voters, don’t let the endorsements fool you. The Assessor’s office has suffered too many years with this uninterested partisan. Vote for David Boyer.
Becky Adams, Cayucos
Comments