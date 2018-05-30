Sheriff should break his silence about Andrew Holland

It’s been weeks since The Tribune reported that Andrew Holland received heavy sedatives within about 90 minutes of being placed in the restraint chair. The medical notes thereafter reported Mr. Holland’s behavior as “calm.” The Tribune has also confirmed that in the over 100 hours of raw footage they have in their possession, Holland showed no outward signs of aggressiveness or combativeness.
Sheriff Ian Parkinson has repeatedly stated that Holland was not released from the restraint chair because he wouldn’t accept medication and he was being combative. He has stated this in interviews, at campaign events, in town hall meetings and any time he has been asked to explain why Holland was held for such an unconscionably long period of time.
Now we find out that literally nothing the sheriff has said is true. No part of it. Andrew did accept medication. He was not acting combatively. Since that report came out, I have yet to hear Sheriff Parkinson provide any explanation for how this possibly could have occurred in the jail he commands and controls. In two weeks’ time, the sheriff has yet to make any public comment. Sheriff Parkinson, your silence is absolutely deafening.
Sebastian Hamarani, San Luis Obispo
