Remembering the roots of Prop 13

Your May 22 editorial (“Politicking in SLO County takes a nasty turn. Take a look at these mailers,”) takes some swipes at Proposition 13. Full disclosure: We benefit from Prop 13, having bought our home in 1986. What is frequently forgotten is that at the time Prop 13 was being implemented, a number of families were being forced out of their homes because of unending higher property taxes (due to increasing property values). And our legislators and governor, Jerry Brown, apparently enjoyed the continuing largesse because they refused to do anything to ameliorate the situation. Thus, Prop 13 was born. This is what happens when government fails in its duty.
Robert Christenson, San Luis Obispo
Comments