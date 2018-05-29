Instead of running for re-election, Ian Parkinson should arrest himself

As the recent recipient of the Citizen of the Year award from United Cerebral Palsy, SLO, not speaking for UCP, I feel obligated to speak out against the candidacy of Ian Parkinson for sheriff. The torture-homicide of a mentally ill inmate, Andrew Holland, under Parkinson’s negligent watch was an offense against everything this community purports to stand for.
Parkinson should not be standing before this community explaining why he deserves re-election but in front of a jury explaining why he should not be convicted of involuntary manslaughter.
Sadly, I know several friends, most disappointingly SLO Police Chief Deanna Cantrell, who are supporting Parkinson. It grieves me to see people I respect and whose professional lives revolve around knowing the difference between right and wrong overriding their moral compasses to support him. There is a word for choosing state security and cronyism over individual dignity and rule of law — fascism.
Greg Clayton is the public servant Parkinson only pretends to be.
To Deanna Cantrell, others: Tell Ian that he needs to start telling the truth, to arrest himself, resign and face the music. That is the only way he will be able to get on with his life. Stop excusing his killing of Andrew Holland.
Bob Shanbrom, San Luis Obispo
