Terminally ill people in California should be able to end their suffering

What is going on? How come the Life Legal Defense Foundation wants to take away my choice to ask for medical aid in dying if I become terminally ill? Under the California End of Life Option Act, an adult California resident who is capable of making medical decisions and is believed by his doctor to be within six months of death may ask for a prescription to end his suffering and the doctor may legally write that prescription.
Now the Life Legal Defense Foundation, whoever they are, has brought suit claiming that, because of a technicality, the law was incorrectly passed and the court has agreed. My ability to make this decision is now gone. I hope an appeal is going to happen soon.
About 70 percent of Americans believe that medical aid in dying for the terminally ill is a right and moral choice to end terrible suffering. Anyway, if it’s my illness and my suffering, it’s my choice. The Life Legal Defense Foundation has no dog in this fight. Why does it want to poke its nose into my private health care choices? Their gall is beyond belief.
Dave Peterson, Paso Robles
