Jimmy Paulding is the ‘real deal’

The Tribune Editorial Board’s endorsement of supervisor candidate Jimmy Paulding was spot on.
In this era of partisan bickering, the 4th District needs a supervisor who has the desire to reach consensus without being locked into a political ideology.
The incumbent derisively characterized him as a “kid”; but those of us who have met him were impressed with his leadership skills and command of the subject matter that includes: clean air, water management, resource management and budget-financing, and the unique issues of the district.
The residents of South County, as well as all the people in San Luis Obispo County, need someone who represents their interests, who will not vote in lock step with a rigid dogmatic agenda, but one who represents, listens to and votes for the greater interest of the community and not those of a narrow band of special interests that has been the hallmark of the incumbent.
Let me add that I’m not a kid, but from my business experience you come across those special individuals who have intelligence, poise, command of the subject matter and that secret sauce — leadership talent beyond their years — and that’s Jimmy Paulding.
Don’t kid yourself. He’s the real deal.
Stan Fisher, Nipomo
Comments