Our District Attorney Dan Dow’s list of endorsements keeps growing. Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager says, “I strongly encourage the reelection of Dan Dow for District Attorney of San Luis Obispo County. Dan has been an energetic and vocal leader on critical public safety issues in our statewide association over the past four years. DA Dow is clearly the only qualified candidate in this race.”
Note Dow’s list of endorsements from these eight elected California county district attorneys:
▪ Joyce Dudley, Santa Barbara
▪ Nancy O’Malley, Alameda
▪ Mike Ramos, San Bernardino (also board chairman, National District Attorney’s Association)
▪ Anne Marie Schubert, Sacramento
▪ Greg Totten, Ventura
▪ Mike Hestrin, Riverside
▪ David Eyster, Mendocino
▪ Jeff Reisig, Yolo
News of these solid endorsements is added proof that Dow is maintaining his status as a frontrunner going into the June 5th election. Your vote for Dan Dow is, without doubt, the right choice for a competent district attorney who cares about your safety!
Leslie Sands, Los Osos
Comments