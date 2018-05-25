A ‘discomforting lack of disclosure’ in judicial campaign

Letting politics enter the courtroom to protect Mr. Hernaldo Baltodano, a newbie judge of only five months who lacks jury trial experience and significant courtroom experience, is disappointing, disingenuous and borderline dishonorable.
By arguing against judicial elections, which are part of our state Constitution, history and laws, Mr. Charles Crandall demonstrates exactly why judicial elections are necessary: Judges are not unchallengeable legal gods.
Those who make legal decisions affecting this community should be elected locally. All letter-writing judges fail to mention that their colleague’s primary legal experience was as a class-action lawyer who made lots of money and, apparently, political friends.
Instead of courtroom skills, the judges parrot the political process touted by the candidate himself (available on video). Moreover, there is a discomforting lack of disclosure by the letter-writing judges, all of whom are political appointees and some of whom have given money to Mr. Baltodano’s campaign.
The state Supreme Court justice authoritatively quoted in the opinion piece was also a political appointee. Politics and political parties should never enter a single courtroom. Sadly, it has pervaded several courtrooms in the courthouse. When judges choose politics over the law and argue that elections are unnecessary, citizens should be concerned.
Vote experience. Vote Andy Cadena.
Mary E. Johnson, Nipomo
