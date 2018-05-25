Assembly candidate Bill Ostrander strong on environment, campaign finance reform

We have a rare opportunity to elect a representative to the California Assembly who does not just recite the hot-button sound bites of the moment, but who lives the life he espouses. Bill Ostrander is a strong advocate for the environment. He did ecological, humanitarian work in Africa for a year on his own dime, been a green building contractor and is a regenerative, sustainable farmer.
As a lifelong volunteer, Bill has encouraged others to join him, especially our youth. With his help, our local high schools are beginning volunteer programs for their students.
Bill stands firmly against the obscene amounts of money in our electoral system that are corrupting our democracy. For years he has put aside his personal life to be the volunteer director of Citizens Congress, a non-profit dedicated to campaign finance reform.
As a private citizen he has lobbied 65 Congressional offices, given a Congressional briefing and written legislation to bring a voucher system to our local elections. Recently with Salud Carbajal he cowrote The Corporate Disclosure Act of 2018 requiring the Securities and Exchange Commission to write rules ensuring that publicly traded companies reveal their campaign contributions. Imagine what he could do if it was his job.
Barbara Jackson, Atascadero
Comments