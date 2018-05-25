Oceano isn’t the only town without sidewalks

District 4 supervisor candidate Jimmy Paulding has Oceano residents up in arms over having been “the county’s stepchild,” as evidenced by there not being sidewalks in the community. Current Supervisor Lynn Compton is blamed for failing to prioritize county general funds to improve their little burg.
As a junior land use planner, Jimmy should know sidewalks are generally paid for by development. Each property is required to make its own frontage improvements and as they do (to the standard required by their permit) the town eventually will piece together its sidewalks. On occasion, the county will fill in as a matter of public safety if it looks like development will take too long, or if providing a “safe route to school” is declared a priority.
Look at Los Osos and Cambria, both stymied by building moratoriums for 20 to 30 years; they, too, have few sidewalks. Few sidewalks can be found in Templeton, Cayucos, Nipomo, Shandon, San Miguel, San Simeon and so on.
Old-school sidewalks have gone out of fashion, they inhibit drainage, disrupting groundwater recharge. Low impact development practices (LDI) and alternatives to traditional sidewalks increase the visual beauty of neighborhoods. The Oceano CSD, not the county, recently got a grant to study just that.
Julie Tacker, Los Osos
