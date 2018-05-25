SLO County’s mental health programs are a disgrace

Thank you, Tribune, for a front-page recap of the Grand Jury report regarding the sad state of affairs of our county’s Mental Health Services. The report states there are mentally ill individuals who “desperately need the services only the county can provide.” It is a disgrace to read the specifics in the report regarding the sad conditions of our county treatment facilities, and delays for treatment (in violation of state mandates).
Please, we need county supervisors who will collectively work on the problem, not elected officials who will simply go into closed session and vote to pay millions of dollars to families when our county has failed.
As we approach election time, I will vote for candidates who offer detailed solutions to the complex problem. If you have nothing to offer now, we will simply vote you out. Cities should participate in funding solutions, too.
Sometimes it feels like our decision makers can readily provide funding for improving bike lanes to protect the health of bike riders, but seem to do very little to provide for the health of the mentally ill.
Consider private-public partnership to get services up and running soon.
Scott Smith-Cooke, San Luis Obispo
