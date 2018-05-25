Lynn Compton cares about taxpayers

While it appears most politicians are focused on protecting their jobs and not the taxpayer, Supervisor Lynn Compton shines. Compton has worked diligently to promote our local economy. She is practical, fiscally conservative and ethical.
Her opponent, Jimmy Paulding, on the other hand, is using fear mongering to garner votes. He appears to ignore not only recent scientific studies showing there are no toxic levels of crystalline silica blowing from the dunes onto the Mesa, but also the devastating economic impacts that shutting the Oceano Dunes State Park would have on the entire county.
Looking over his donor list, almost all live in Trilogy, a neighborhood on the Mesa whose residents have been told off-road vehicles on the Oceano Dunes are making them ill. Supervisors Hill and Gibson have battled to shut down the dunes, and Paulding would be a third vote.
Paulding wants to increase the fees developers pay to build homes, which he says will promote low-cost housing. But it makes no sense that increasing the cost of building a home will create low-cost housing.
Compton wants less out of our paychecks and more in our pockets. Please vote for fiscal responsibility. Vote for Supervisor Lynn Compton.
Anamaria L. Unger, Paso Robles
Comments