North Coast needs a supervisor who listens; Jeff Eckles is the one

The Central Coast communities deserve better! We need a supervisor who will listen to the community without an agenda, without rancor and sarcasm, with an open mind and a personal willingness to communicate with other supervisors, regardless of political affiliation.
A “representative” needs to represent those who they work for, not embarrass us with political posturing of a special interest group. Twelve years of one “representative” who only represents his vocal group, personally attacking “political enemies” is not what our supervisor was elected to do. We need someone who will put their own petty behavior aside and get the wheels of county government turning rather than spinning.
Jeff Eckles is the only person running who is independent of political parties. Mr. Eckles is prepared to represent the citizens of the 2nd District on our terms, not his. He has my vote. Join me if you are ready for the gridlocked “circus” to pack up and leave town.
Phyllis Frank, Cayucos
