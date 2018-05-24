Tim Covello is well-suited for the bench

I am writing to support Tim Covello for judge. As a recently retired prosecutor, I have worked with both Tim Covello and Ilan Funke-Bilu for 20+ years. They both have impressive legal experience. On a personal level, I get along with both of them. In my opinion, only one of them, Tim Covello, has the judicial demeanor necessary to be an outstanding judge.
In the courtroom, people are under tremendous stress and emotions can quickly spin out of control. A judge must keep angry litigants calm, convey respect for the rules through behavior and demeanor and treat everyone with equal dignity. Tim Covello has demonstrated his ability to do this in several high profile trials and during his years as a Superior Court commissioner. His opponent is an excellent, aggressive defense attorney; but great attorneys do not always make great judges.
Please join me in voting for the candidate best suited to serve our community as judge: Tim Covello.
Sandy Mitchell, Morro Bay
