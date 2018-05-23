Judge Baltodano is not ‘temporary’

Contrary to what Stew Jenkins suggests in his May 13 viewpoint, Judge Hernaldo Baltodano is not a “temporary” judge, nor is he some kind of judicial placeholder. Judge Baltodano is a sitting Superior Court judge, duly appointed by the governor after an extensive vetting process, the same way the other 12 Superior Court judges in our county became judges. To state, or even to imply, otherwise is disrespectful not only to Judge Baltodano, but also to the judicial office he holds.
That Mr. Jenkins, an officer of the court, referred to Judge Baltodano as “Mr. Baltodano” is highly inappropriate. Notably, Mr. Jenkins properly referred to Judge Charles S. Crandall as “Judge Crandall.” Judge Baltodano deserves the same respect.
Most important are the attributes Judge Baltodano has brought to the Superior Court: a keen intellect, an unparalleled work ethic, compassion, humility and an unwavering commitment to justice. I have practiced law for 30+ years, and Judge Baltodano is simply one of the finest individuals I know. When I congratulated him on becoming a judge, he told me he was “humbled” by the appointment. That, in a nutshell, speaks volumes about his character. I am proud to cast my vote for Judge Baltodano.
Lisa Boutelle Lazzaro, San Luis Obispo
