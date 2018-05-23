Thanks to SLO County firefighters for saving my home

I offer my praise and heartfelt gratitude to the firefighters who so quickly responded and valiantly fought the recent fire at a residence in San Luis Obispo. This magnificent, accomplished group of firefighters include departments in San Luis Obispo, CalFire, Atascadero and Morro Bay.
Upon arrival, this advanced fire had engulfed much of the house, garage and two vehicles. Miraculously, these brave firefighters worked feverishly to contain the fire to this individual structure, preventing flames from damaging nearby homes.
My home is adjacent to the structure fire and received only minor damage. My gas line was only 10 feet from the flames. The heat from this fire was so excessive it cracked windows and melted the front of a vehicle in my driveway. Thank you also to the utility companies who so quickly shut off gas and power to the burning structure.
You are all my heroes; you saved my home. Smoke detectors save lives. Take time to check yours today.
Linda Shinn, San Luis Obispo
